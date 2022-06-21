Police log

MONDAY

-2:57 p.m.: domestic violence. Michael Philip Hanson, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5 p.m.: fight in progress. Past damage was reported in the 1300 block Willow Place.

-1:39 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 2100 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Valerie Carey, 59, of Wapakoneta, was cited with operation of vehicle at stop after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:42 p.m.

Carey was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when she failed to wait for the westbound vehicle on East Russell Road, driven by Amanda Jarrett, 26, of Houston, to fully exit the intersection and hit Jarrett’s vehicle.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:10 p.m.

Alex Mahoney, 16, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on a bicycle on Broadway Avenue in the left lane when the southbound vehicle, driven by Sara K. Fridley, 40, of Sidney, on Broadway Avenue attempted to turn left into an alley and crossed into Mahoney’s path. Mahoney hit the left rear side of Fridley’s vehicle.

• Olivia J. Clark, 22, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:11 a.m.

Clark was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when sher failed to stop for the red light and hit the northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Suzanne K. Oberly, 54, of Continental.

• Irene S. Recinos, 22, Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 11:38 a.m.

Recinos was traveling westbound on Pike Street when she side swiped a parked vehicle that was facing the west in the 100 block of Pike Street that is owned by Earl McCluskey.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

–3:46 to 11:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

MONDAY

-11:10 to 6:43 a.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to three automobile crashes.

–12:52 to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

