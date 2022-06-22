Police log

TUESDAY

-1:48 a.m.: fight in progress. A fight in progress was reported in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-10:04 a.m.: search warrant. Police served a search warrant in the 200 block of Washington Street. Joshua Reynolds, 39, was arrested and charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor with intention to promote and sell obscene material.

-11:31 a.m.: threat. Police responded to reports of threats at the 800 block of Park Street.

-1:24 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at the 200 block of East Court Street.

-4:30 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the 300 blo of West Russell Road.

-4:48 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the property at the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. Joshua Fleming, 43, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

-5:14 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

Crashes

Christopher Payne, 40, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:59 a.m.

Payne was in the left turn lane on St. Marys Avenue at West Russell Road when a semi began making a turn to head North in front of him. He backed up to give the semi room to turn, with Rodney Westfall in the vehicle behind him also backing up. Payne continued to back up, failing to notice Westfall had stopped, and backed into Westfall’s vehicle, causing damage.

No injuries were reported.

— An unknown driver struck a parked vehicle at the 600 block of North Main Avenue on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. The parked vehicle, owned by Matthew Clayton, of Sidney, was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-1:36 to 10:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-3:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-4:14 to 501 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.