Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-9:25 a.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to a call in the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 66, Fort Loramie.

-11:56 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a call in the 11000 block of County Road 25-A, Sidney.

-1:21 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a call in the 1700 block of County Road 25-A, Sidney.

THURSDAY

-3:16 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to a call in the 12000 block of Meranda Road, Anna.

-6:38 p.m.: hit skip accident. Deputies responded to a call in the 9000 block of State Route 29, Sidney.

-8:33 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to a call in the 700 block of Doorley Road, Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: assault. Anna Police responded to a call in the 200 block of West South Street, Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:47 to 10:12 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Emergency Medical Services responded to two calls.

-9:12 p.m.: gas leak. Fletcher Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak in the 600 block of Knoop Johnston Road, Sidney.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

