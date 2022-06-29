Police log

WEDNESDAY

-2:05 a.m.: assault. Devin Taylor, 17, of Port Jefferson, was arrested and charged with assault.

-2:33 a.m.: assault. Cedric Woodfaulk, 17, of Sidney, was arrested charged with assault.

TUESDAY

-1:32 p.m.: crash on private property. A crash was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-2:07 p.m.: warrant. Police served Charles Stockton, 64, of Sidney, with a warrant.

-2:54 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to reports of a drug offense in the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-3:00 p.m.: trespassing. Joshua Flemming, 44, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after police responded to a call in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-5:32 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 100 block of Shelby Street.

-5:45 p.m.: crash on private property. A crash was reported in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-6:22 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed an unwanted person in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:47 p.m.: assault in progress. Police responded to reports of an assault in progress in the 700 block of West North Street.

-10:01 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 300 block of East North Street.

-10:53 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block East Dallas Street.

-10:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to reports of a threat in the 300 block of Lane Street.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

