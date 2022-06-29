Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-4:38 a.m. crash. Deputies responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a deer in the 2000 block of North Kuther Road, Sidney.

-10:47 a.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to reports of a traffic hazard in the intersection of State Route 29 and Jackson Road, Sidney.

-12:04 p.m.: traffic hazard. Deputies responded to reports of a traffic hazard in the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road, Sidney.

TUESDAY

-5:20 p.m. subject with gun. Deputies responded to reports of someone with a gun in mile marker 86 of I-75, Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-4:46 p.m.: animal bite. Jackson Center Police responded to reports of an animal bite in the 200 block of Robb Street.

Crashes

Amanda Couchot, of Sidney, was transported by Sidney Emergency Services to Wilson Health following a crash that occurred in the 4000 block of River Road in Sidney.

Couchot had been traveling southbound on River Road and went off the west side of the roadway, and then the east side of the roadway, striking a pole before coming to rest against the pole. She had been ejected from the vehicle and thrown approximately 75 feet.

Deputies responded to reports of the crash and Sidney Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to contain a fire that had caught in the vehicle.

The extent of Couchot’s injuries is unknown.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:19 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

