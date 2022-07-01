Police log

THURSDAY

-3:55 a.m.: warrant. Henry Wolaver, 46, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:15 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 100 block of Oldham Avenue.

-3:29 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to reports of drugs in the corner of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-4:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-6:25 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-6:40 p.m.: warrant. Neil Mullen, 31, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:37 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-3:19 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-9:11 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

-11:42 a.m. to 9:49 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:05 a.m.: odor investigation. Firefighters responded to a call.

-11:07 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-1:19 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

THURSDAY

-11:19 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-4:41 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-4:47 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-6:21 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-7:25 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-8:43 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-1:51 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-1:48 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a call.

-2:30 a.m. to 7:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

