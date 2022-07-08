Police log

THURSDAY

-10:37 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue.

-8 p.m.: assault. Franklin LeRoy Lee, 65, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-2:04 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-1:57 p.m.: damage. Past damaging was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Megan Frances Elizabeth Ackley, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on theft_without consent charges.

-12:07 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove someone from a property in the 500 block of North Wagner Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:41 to 2:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-8:51 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

