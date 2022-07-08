Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-3:04 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-2:28 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to a report of prowlers in the 10300 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

THURSDAY

-9:14 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Deputies responded to the report of neighbor trouble in the 21400 block of Maplewood Road in Maplewood.

-4:46 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit at the County Concert on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:35 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at state Route 29 and Mason Road in Sidney.

-12:35 a.m. to 2:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-11:03 a.m.: tree fire. Port Jefferson Fire responded to a tree fire in the 18600 block of Pence Road in Sidney.

-9:58 a.m.: fire. Anna Fire responded to a miscellaneous fire at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

–11:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-6:25 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Fort Loramie Fire and EMS conducted an O2 investigation at the County Concert.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

