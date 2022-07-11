Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-9:23 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 400 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
-7:37 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a damaging report in the 3700 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Houston.
-2:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Mason Road and County Road 25A in Sidney.
-1:48 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight at the County Concert on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-1:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to a crash at Cardo and Galley Roads in Fort Loramie.
-1:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Country Concert.
SATURDAY
-11:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Country Concert.
-11:06 to 11:40 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to two fight reports at the County Concert.
FRIDAY
-10:47 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at the Country Concert.
-10:47 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight at the County Concert.
-10:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.
Village log
SUNDAY
-10:32 p.m.: fireworks. Anna Police responded to a fireworks report in the 200 block of Greystone Lane in Anna.
-4:01 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police responded to a trespassing report in 200 block of Emerald Court in Anna.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-6:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
SUNDAY
-12:12 to 1:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
SATURDAY
-4:15 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.
FRIDAY
-3:04 to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.