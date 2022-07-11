Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:23 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a trespassing report in the 400 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-7:37 p.m.: criminal damage. Deputies responded to a damaging report in the 3700 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Houston.

-2:23 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at Mason Road and County Road 25A in Sidney.

-1:48 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight at the County Concert on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-1:44 a.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Fire and deputies responded to a crash at Cardo and Galley Roads in Fort Loramie.

-1:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Country Concert.

SATURDAY

-11:52 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Country Concert.

-11:06 to 11:40 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to two fight reports at the County Concert.

FRIDAY

-10:47 p.m.: prowlers. Prowlers were reported at the Country Concert.

-10:47 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight at the County Concert.

-10:39 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 19000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:32 p.m.: fireworks. Anna Police responded to a fireworks report in the 200 block of Greystone Lane in Anna.

-4:01 p.m.: trespassing. Anna Police responded to a trespassing report in 200 block of Emerald Court in Anna.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-12:12 to 1:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-4:15 to 11:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

FRIDAY

-3:04 to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

