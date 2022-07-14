Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:02 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 8000 block of Houston Road.

-12:46 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of state Route 47 in Russia.

-11:27 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a crash at County Road 25A at Interstate 75.

WEDNESDAY

-10:53 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 700 block of South Main Avenue in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:23 a.m. to 12:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:20 p.m.: fire investigation. Fort Loramie Fire conducted to a fire investigation in the 12200 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-9:32 to 9:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

