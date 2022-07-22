Police log

THURSDAY

-1:42 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-7:56 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of West North Street.

-8:14 a.m.: warrant. Kayleigh Honeycutt, 32, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:51 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a call in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-11:52 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-1:57 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

– 3:28 p.m.: drug offense. Police responded to a drug offense occurring in the intersection of South Highland Avenue and Taft Street.

-4:11 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of West Court Street.

-4:44 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-5:21 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.

-5:34 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-5:45 p.m.: hit skip crash. A hit skip crash was reported in the 500 block of Addy Avenue.

-7:12 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:16 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 1800 block of Michigan Street.

-8:38 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-8:39 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 1500 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-10:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering reported in the 100 block of East Bennet Street.

-11:48 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress reported in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

Crashes

Connie Bowden, 63, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

Bowden was parked on the 500 block of Addy Avenue and was backing out of a driveway when she struck a vehicle owned by Joshua Beair, of Sidney. Beair’s vehicle was parked on the street.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

• Miranda Leach, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:46 a.m.

Leach was traveling on Michigan Street at Wayfarer Lane when the vehicle ahead of her, driven by Elizabeth Miller, 30, of Beavercreek, came to a sudden stop. Leach struck the rear end of Miller’s vehicle.

Miller was treated on site by Sidney Emergency Medical Services for potential injuries.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.

Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.