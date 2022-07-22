Police log
THURSDAY
-1:42 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.
-7:56 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of West North Street.
-8:14 a.m.: warrant. Kayleigh Honeycutt, 32, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.
-10:51 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a call in the 2200 block of Fair Road.
-11:52 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.
-12:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering reported in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.
-1:57 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.
– 3:28 p.m.: drug offense. Police responded to a drug offense occurring in the intersection of South Highland Avenue and Taft Street.
-4:11 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of West Court Street.
-4:44 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 900 block of Michigan Street.
-5:21 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 2300 block of Michigan Street.
-5:34 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.
-5:45 p.m.: hit skip crash. A hit skip crash was reported in the 500 block of Addy Avenue.
-7:12 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats made in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.
-8:16 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 1800 block of Michigan Street.
-8:38 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.
-8:39 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to reports of harassment in the 1500 block of Port Jefferson Road.
-10:08 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering reported in the 100 block of East Bennet Street.
-11:48 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress reported in the 500 block of Rauth Street.
Crashes
Connie Bowden, 63, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.
Bowden was parked on the 500 block of Addy Avenue and was backing out of a driveway when she struck a vehicle owned by Joshua Beair, of Sidney. Beair’s vehicle was parked on the street.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
• Miranda Leach, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 11:46 a.m.
Leach was traveling on Michigan Street at Wayfarer Lane when the vehicle ahead of her, driven by Elizabeth Miller, 30, of Beavercreek, came to a sudden stop. Leach struck the rear end of Miller’s vehicle.
Miller was treated on site by Sidney Emergency Medical Services for potential injuries.
Compiled by Blythe Alspaugh.