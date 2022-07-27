Police log

TUESDAY

-8:20 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported in the 200 block of East Dallas Street.

-5:28 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-4:44 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1400 block of Fair Road.

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. Nicholas Robert Stephens, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:28 p.m.: unruly juvenile offenses. Cheyanne Loukadoo, 14, of Sidney, was verbally served with unruly juvenile offenses.

-1:37 a.m.: fraud. Police responded to a fraud report in the 100 block of South Pomeroy Avenue.

Crashes

Gregory L. Cavinder, 66, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:03 p.m.

Cavinder was backing out of a parking spot in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue when he hit the southbound vehicle at the location that was driven by Aaron C. Dunn, 21, of Sidney.

• Rita F. Taylor, 70, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:24 a.m.

Taylor was southbound on County Road 25A and when he started to turn left onto Poplar Street from the wrong lane and turned into the southbound vehicle next to him that was driven by Steven W. Slife, 47, of Sidney.

• No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on private property on Sunday at 2:24 p.m.

Valerie M. Leigerber, 48, of Sidney, was backing up in the Walmart parking lot on Michigan Street when she hit a pole.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:48 to 2:16 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

