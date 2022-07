Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:14 a.m.: fire. Anna, Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments responded to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Clay Street in Jackson Center.

-10:35 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-3:12 p.m.: open burn. Crews responded to conduct an open burn investigation in the 3200 block of Red Feather Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

