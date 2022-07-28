Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:50 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-11:28 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1600 block of Hampton Court.

-10:11 p.m.: driving under the influence. Taylor Audrey Schmidt, 24, of Sidney was issued a summons for OVI and endangering children_operating a vehicle under the influence with children charges.

-7:19 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-6:43 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-4:46 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-11:06 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

Crashes

Diana Burns, 64, of Sidney was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:23 p.m.

Burns was traveling northbound on state Route 29 in the left lane and when she attempted to turn left into a property in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue she failed to yield to and hit the southbound vehicle, driven by Karen Elliott, 54, of Sidney, that was on state Route 29.

• A. Lee, 53, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:37 p.m.

Lee was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when she attempted to pull over to the curb in the 900 block and hit the parked vehicle at the location, that is owned by Demi Lynn Thomas, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.