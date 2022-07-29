Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-10 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to report of a crash in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:46 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Fort Loramie Police responded to neighbor trouble in the 12500 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:34 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire at Scudzy’s Bar on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-1:01 a.m. to 11:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-6:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-3:19 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire and Botkins Fire and Police and Anna EMS responded to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of East South Street in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

