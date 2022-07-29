Police log

THURSDAY

-6:24 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-1:15 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person in the 1600 block of Holly Place.

Crashes

Shirley J. Dunn, 87, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 5:50 p.m.

Dunn was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and when attempted to turn left onto Fourth Avenue hit the eastbound vehicle, driven by David L. Travis, 54, of Sidney, on Michigan Street that was also turning south onto Fourth Avenue.

• Taylor Audrey Schmidt, 24, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:38 p.m.

Schmidt was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when she failed to turn at the end of the road and continued on and struck the sign indicating vehicles should turn and then continued onward until she hit a tree and came to a stop.

• Maldonaldo Mauricio Castillo, 32, of Kansas City, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:59 p.m.

Schmidt was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue when he failed to stop and hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him that was driven by Micaheal P. Gilkes, 43, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:11 to 6:08 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-7:27 a.m. fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-4:15 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:04 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-3:51 to 11:16 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two fire calls.

-3:16 p.m.: standby. Crews responded to standby.

-12:23 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:53 a.m. to 9:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

