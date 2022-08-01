Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-8:31 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 1000 block of Lochard Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-11:43 a.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft report in the 600 blovck of Shue Drive in Anna.

SUNDAY

-4:02 p.m.: protection order violation. Jackson Center Police responded to the 500 block of East College Street in Jackson Center on a CPO violation report.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:15 to 10:33 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SUNDAY

-6:55 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a crash at South Pike and West North Streets in Anna.

-5:44 to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

