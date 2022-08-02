Police log

TUESDAY

-12:52 a.m.: warrant. Charles Andrew Garland, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant and driving under OVI suspension charges.

MONDAY

-10:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report of a person with a gun at a business in the 2200 block of Fair Road.

-9:12 p.m.: warrant. Curtis C. Viney, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant

-6:14 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft report at a property in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-2 p.m.: burglary. Joshua N. Fleming, 44, at large, was arrested on a burglary_trespass in permanent or temporary habitation of any person when any person present charges.

-1:03 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary in progress was reported in the 200 block North Pomeroy Avenue.

-11:27 a.m.: counterfeit money. Fake money was reported received at a business in the block 100 of East Court Street.

Crashes

Briana Marie Townsend, 20, of Sidney, was cited with a right of way at private drive violation after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:33 p.m.

Townsend was attempting to make a left turn onto North Vandemark Road from a driveway in the 100 block when she didn’t see and pulled out into the pathway of and was hit by the southbound vehicle on North Vandemark Road that was driven by Thomas Eugene Regula, 71, of Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-7:51 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:31 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-4:48 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to a miscellaneous service call.

-1:19 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

SUNDAY

-7:58 to 9:22 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to three fire alarms.

-4:43 a.m. to 10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SATURDAY

-12:30 to 11:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three fire alarms.

-12:48 a.m. to 9:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-7:44 a.m. to 2:07 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded two a fire alarms.

–12:11 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

