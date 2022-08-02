Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-3:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Broad Street in Port Jefferson.

SUNDAY

-1:06 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 500 block of Arrowhead Drive in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-11:26 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Fair Road on the report of a theft.

Village log

MONDAY

-3:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Jackson Center Police responded to crash report in the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-2:28 p.m.: threats or harassment. Jackson Center Police responded to a report of threats or harassment in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:30 p.m.: vehicle fire. Anna Fire and Police and Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle fire on I-75 at mile marker 100.

-7:39 to 9:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded two a calls.

MONDAY –

-7:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 2500 block of North Kuther Road.

-4:41 to 8:51 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

