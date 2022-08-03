Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:13 a.m.: warrant. Aric Blaine Matthew Engle, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

TUESDAY

-7:23 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-6:18 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at Humphrey Park on Buckeye Avenue.

-3:09 p.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-2:57 p.m. trespass. Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-2:05 p.m. drugs. Drugs were reported at South Miami and South Main Avenues.

-12:51 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 1500 block of East Court Street.

-10:01 a.m.: warrant. James Robert Wright, 42, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:30 a.m. trespass. Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-5:39 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a property in the 2500 block of Oakmont Court.

Fire, Rescue

TUESDAY

-5:42 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

