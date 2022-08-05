Police log

FRIDAY

-6:38 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 100 block of South Lester Avenue.

THURSDAY

-8:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police responded to a report about a person with a gun in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-8:18 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a property in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-4:54 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:02 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at a property in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of South Lester Avenue.

-2:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-12:46 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-12:07 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the area of South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-6:53 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported at a property in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-1:24 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 200 block of Sophia Avenue.

-12:21 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 200 block of Sophia Avenue.

Crashes

Sue Amanda Burton, 30, of Sidney was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:28 p.m.

Burton was traveling northbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when she failed to stop in time and hit vehicle in front of her that was driven by Shawn Allen Wilges, 51, of Phillipsburg.

• Maddison Marie Peck, 20, of Troy, was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:37 p.m.

Peck was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 when she failed to yield while turning left causing and the westbound vehicle, driven by Pablo Simon Lerma, 42, of Sidney, to hit her.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-7:07 to 11:10 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-7:46 p.m. open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-1:09 a.m. to 8:01 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

WEDNESDAY

-8:02 to 10:22 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted two CO investigations.

-1:11 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:24 a.m. to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

