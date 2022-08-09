Police log

MONDAY

-7:15 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at a business in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

-1:02 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-1:57 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 200 block of Forest Street.

Crashes

Jana Ann Wagner, 18, of Piqua, was issued a summons for driving under the influence charges and cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:19 a.m.

Wagner was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when she lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb and went down into the ditch.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-8:18 to 11:18 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.