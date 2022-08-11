Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-7:29 p.m.: criminal trespass. Grant P. Hoying, 18, of Sidney, was issued a summons on criminal trespass charges.

-7 p.m.: warrant. Aric Blaine Matthew Engle, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7 p.m.: warrant. Andrew David Biddle, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:34 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-5:23 p.m.: damage. Police responded to a damage report in the 1600 block of Michigan Street.

-2:12 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1200 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-1:57 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person/vehicle was reported in the 900 block of West Court Street.

-10:57 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-7:31 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person at Sidney Fire Station 1 on Poplar Street.

-7:29 a.m.: damage. Police responded to a damage report in the 1300 block of Maple Leaf Court.

-9:26 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue.

-12:14 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 600 block of East Russell Road.

Crashes

Steven Edward Corbin, of Sidney, 61, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at 6:03 a.m.

Corbin was traveling westbound on Campbell Road at the intersection with South Highland Avenue when he ran the red light and hit the southbound vehicle driven by Rikki Leland Glenn, 31, of Piqua, on South Highland Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:15 a.m. to 10:23 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to three calls.

-6:04 a.m. to 9:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to three automobile crashes.

-1:09 a.m. to 9:14 p.m: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-10:07 to 11:23 p.m: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

