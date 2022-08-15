Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-6:18 a.m.: loud party. A loud party/music was reported in the 2700 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-4:52 p.m.: protection order violation. A CPO violation was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.
-1:32 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to crash report at Kuther and Millcreek Roads.
MONDAY
-6:54 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to crash report in the 900 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
Village log
SUNDAY
-11:18 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center on the report of a theft.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-3:42 a.m.: fire alarm. Lockington Fire and deputies responded to a fire alarm in the 1800 Kuther Road in Sidney.
-3:23 to 10:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-8:19 a.m.: fire alarm. Jackson Center Fire responded to a fire alarm in the 30 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.
-3 to 7:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.