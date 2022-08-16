Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:46 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 9900 block state Route 29.

SATURDAY

-6:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 2200 block East Russell Road.

-3:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Crews responded to a crash on East Lockington and Lindsey Roads.

-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1700 block of North Main Avenue.

Village log

SATURDAY

-8:27 p.m.: assist other unit. Jackson Center Police assisted another unit in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire alarm in the 100 block of Park Street in Fort Loramie.

-6:29 to 11:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-12:46 a.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to a crash with injuries in the 6600 Pasco Montra Road.

MONDAY

-6:26 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-7:07 to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

