Sheriff’s log
SUNDAY
-12:46 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 9900 block state Route 29.
SATURDAY
-6:12 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 2200 block East Russell Road.
-3:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Crews responded to a crash on East Lockington and Lindsey Roads.
-3:27 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1700 block of North Main Avenue.
Village log
SATURDAY
-8:27 p.m.: assist other unit. Jackson Center Police assisted another unit in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-1:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to fire alarm in the 100 block of Park Street in Fort Loramie.
-6:29 to 11:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
-12:46 a.m.: crash with injuries. Crews responded to a crash with injuries in the 6600 Pasco Montra Road.
MONDAY
-6:26 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SATURDAY
-7:07 to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.