Police log

THURSDAY

-6:58 a.m.: damage. Police responded to a damage report at a business in the 400 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-6:41 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a business in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:48 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

WEDNESDAY

-9:48 p.m.: theft without consent. Norbert James Stambaugh, 61, of Sidney, was issued a summons on theft without consent charges.

-9:25 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a business in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road.

-5:59 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:36 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 100 block of East Water Street.

-3:34 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Oak Avenue.

-8:22 a.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 200 block of East Clay Street.

-7:49 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft report in the 400 block of Oak Avenue.

-1:10 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 400 block of East Court Street.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:10 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-10:10 a.m. to 11:28 p.m: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

