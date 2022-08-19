Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:33 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 600 block of Grondlund Place.

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 300 block of Tow Path Trail.

THURSDAY

-2:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 16600 block of Mason Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a crash in the unit block of Louie Street in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-10:22 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft report in the 12500 block of Maple Grove.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:04 a.m. : medical. Medics responded to a call.

THURSDAY

-9:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

