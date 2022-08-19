Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-2:33 p.m.: scam. Deputies responded to a report of a scam in the 600 block of Grondlund Place.
-8:20 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 300 block of Tow Path Trail.
THURSDAY
-2:31 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft report in the 16600 block of Mason Road.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:18 p.m.: property damage crash. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a report of a crash in the unit block of Louie Street in Fort Loramie.
THURSDAY
-10:22 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie Police responded to a theft report in the 12500 block of Maple Grove.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-12:04 a.m. : medical. Medics responded to a call.
THURSDAY
-9:55 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.