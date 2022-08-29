Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:36 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary report in the 3000 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

-1:58 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 16000 block of South Main Street in Anna.

SATURDAY

-11:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on state Route 29.

-10:15 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-11:11 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-3:41 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash on state Route 119 in Anna.

Village log

SUNDAY

-10:33 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of Debra Drive in Botkins.

SATURDAY

-9:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police and deputies responded to a crash in the 400 block of Tamala Avenue in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:43 to 10:32 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-7 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to a crash on Fairmount Road in Auglaize County.

-11:08 a.m.: property damage crash. Firefighters responded to a crash at mile marker 97 on interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-7:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

