Police log

TUESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:22 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-7:06 p.m.: warrant. Travis Wayne Pike, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:45 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Abdoulaye Kane, 34, at large, for theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-5:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:33 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 800 block of Spruce Avenue.

-4:26 p.m.: warrant. Lindsie Marie Seibold, 24, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:00 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the area of West Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue.

-3:37 p.m.: scam. The police department on West Court Street received a scam report.

-2:29 p.m.: scam. The police department on West Court Street received a scam report.

-1:09 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:02 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:02 p.m.: prowler. Police responded to a prowler in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:06 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-1:24 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report at Sherman Park on Fairmont Drive.

MONDAY

-7:00 p.m.: summons. Mitchell R. Romanowski, 42, of Anna, was given a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

-6:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. A park ranger responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2000 block of Canal Feeder Trail.

-5:30 p.m.: warrant. Joseph John D’Amico, 57, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:56 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fair Road.

-1:45 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

–11:23 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 900 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-11:05 a.m.: warrant. Jamie Allen McCuiston, 39, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:31 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 600 block of Courter Avenue.

-8:49 a.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 200 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:26 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 100 block of West South Street.

Crashes

Kamal Ahmad, 30, of Atlanta, Georgia, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:32 p.m.

Ahmad was turning westbound onto Fair Road from the interstate exit ramp and struck Alex J. Lopez, 46, of Urbana, while he was traveling westbound on Fair Road.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 8 p.m.

James Michael Freisthler, 67, of Sidney, was traveling southbound in the alleyway near the property of Smok ‘n Jo’s BBQ on Michigan Street to pick up food in the drive-thru of the restaurant when he struck the building while trying to exit the alleyway.

Ashley Koester, an employee at Smok ‘n Jo’s BBQ, told police that she was notified of the incident when she began her shift and gave police Freisthler’s phone number. Freisthler admitted to hitting the building and said he had a hard time seeing due to the time of day and the weather and saw no other way to exit the alleyway.

• Jennifer G. Greene, 51, of Sidney, was cited with disobedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:47 a.m.

Greene was traveling westbound on Michigan Street, ran the red light at the intersection of Fourth Avenue, and struck Tiffany L. L. Van Hook, 32, of Sidney, while Van Hook was traveling through the intersection.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:58 to 3:13 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-3:55 a.m. to 12:52 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-6:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-11:27 a.m. to 11:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

