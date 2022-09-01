Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:31 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-9:20 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-8:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-7:50 p.m.: warrant. Thomas A. Larger, 53, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:42 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-3:15 p.m.: summons. Caren Diane Miller, 59, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for criminal endangering/damaging.

-3:12 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-2:58 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-1:06 p.m.: warrant. Lisa Marie Cooper, 56, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:43 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-1:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:16 to 10:38 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:56 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

