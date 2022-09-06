Police log

TUESDAY

-1:06 a.m.: warrant. Scot Michael Foreman, 36, of Russells Point, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-11 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police stopped an intoxicated driver in the area of East Court Street and Doorley Road.

-10:29 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street.

-9:48 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to a drug report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:42 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-7:16 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of West Clay Street.

-6:51 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of Oak Drive.

-6 p.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Kenneth Craig Miller, 47, of Sidney, for domestic violence in the 700 block of Ronan Street.

-3:27 p.m.: scam. Police responded to a scam report in the 500 block of Bon Air Drive.

-2:29 p.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-10:41 a.m.: warrant. Chas Michael Smith, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:20 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-9:15 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-12:18 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of West Water Street.

SUNDAY

-11:50 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 2000 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:43 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-8:25 p.m.: warrant. Damon R. Dickey, 26, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:40 p.m.: summons. Jenna Marie Lillard, 26, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

-2:28 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-1:53 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a threat report in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-12:28 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a threat report in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-10:55 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-10:06 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 200 block of North West Avenue.

-4:34 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the area of Erie Drive and Westlake Drive.

SATURDAY

-9:30 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a trespassing report in the 300 block of South Miami Avenue.

-4:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-1:37 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-8:09 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the area of West Court Street and South Wilkinson Avenue.

-2:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Michael P. Newton, 45, of Sidney, for driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

-2:06 a.m.: summons. Sydney Ryman Kelly, 31, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

FRIDAY

-10:47 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 100 block of Tranquility Court.

-8:09 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:22 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a threat report in the 100 block of South Lester Avenue.

-2:33 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-1:35 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-9:45 a.m.: threats. Police responded to a threat report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:25 a.m.: warrant. Charles Andrew Garland, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:10 a.m.: fraud. A fraud report was received at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street.

-3:31 a.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-1:38 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the area of North West Avenue and West Poplar Street.

-1:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle report in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Crashes

Sydney Ryman Kelly, 31, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:06 a.m.

Kelly was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue when she ran off the road on the right and struck a light pole. The vehicle continued over the bridge and came to a stop.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:04 to 11:59 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-7:59 to 10:05 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-1:55 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-7:47 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

SUNDAY

-6:41 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire call.

-9:26 a.m. to 6:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-2:07 a.m. to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-10:30 a.m. to 7:33 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-12:52 a.m. to 10:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-9:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call.

THURSDAY

-1:48 to 7:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

