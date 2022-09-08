Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:13 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-10:33 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-5:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of East North Street.

-5:33 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-4:08 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-3:14 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-2:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-1:47 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-1:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-1 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-4 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-12:35 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-12:23 a.m.: assault. Police received a report of a past assault at the police department on West Court Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:07 a.m. to 8:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-5:58 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-11:31 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to one call.

-12:31 to 4:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell