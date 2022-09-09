Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:52 p.m.: drugs. Deputies received a drug report in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-1:21 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

WEDNESDAY

-7:35: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 11000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-5:56 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Police and deputies responded to a crash with injuries in the 3000 block of Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:58 a.m. to 1:54 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:53 to 8:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell