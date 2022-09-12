Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:50 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 2000 block of state Route 29.

SATURDAY

-10:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-5:25 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

FRIDAY

-6:08 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 9000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-5:42 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to property damage in the area of Barhorst Road and Mason Road.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of Rangeline Road in Russia.

-3:01 p.m.: property damage.Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.

-1:23 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.

-1:02 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-2 a.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 600 block of Riverside Drive.

-1:02 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

THURSDAY

-11:43 p.m.: assault. Personnel responded to an assault in the 1000 block of Robert Drive.

-10:10 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

-9:34 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the area of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

-6:14 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of Sharp Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-1:21 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to vandalism in the 100 block of East State Street in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-9:39 a.m.: drugs. Anna Police responded to a drug report in the 500 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-7:34 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of West State Street in Botkins.

-5:43 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of Clay Street.

-12:04 a.m.: threats. Botkins Police responded to threats in the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins.

THURSDAY

-11:19 p.m.: drugs. Jackson Center Police responded to a drug report in the 300 block of Clay Street.

-8:54 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Main Street and James Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-3:18 a.m. to 12:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-11:08 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-9:48 a.m. to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-8:23 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-5:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-2:28 to 6:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-8:58 a.m. to 7:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:49 p.m.: vehicle fire. Crews responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 108 on Interstate 75.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

