Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-9:29 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-8:49 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 2000 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Fort Loramie.

-8:19 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-1:37 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 10000 block of Seminole Trail in Piqua.

MONDAY

-2:58 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-3:19 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the 10 block of McRill Way in Anna.

-3:01 p.m.: drugs. Personnel responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:37 p.m.: theft. Fort Loramie police responded to a theft in the 10000 block of North Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-10:56 a.m.: theft. Fort Loramie police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in Fort Loramie.

Crashes

Tyler James Darland, 33, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:08 p.m.

Darland was traveling southbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road when he left the roadway on the right side and struck a barn and a garage.

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:01 p.m.

Brayden Dean Wise, 16, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on County Road 25A when he tried to pass a slower vehicle. He left the roadway on the left side, traveled through a field and into a steep embankment.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:03 a.m. to 2:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-4:05 to 11:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

