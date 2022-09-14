Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:50 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-7:09 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to a vandalism report in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-6:41 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Madisen Lee Leach, 24, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-5:41 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Doorley Road.

-1:05 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-12:51 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: warrant. Daniel Leonard Murray, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:15 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-9:45 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

-7:30 p.m.: summons. Austin Tyler Gambrel, 25, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for menacing by stalking.

-5:45 p.m.: warrant. Megan L. Leonard, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:17 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of Carey Street.

-12:09 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-9:56 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-9:34 a.m.: warrant. Jared Douglas Roach, 19, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-9:05 a.m.: summons. Randall Lee Hawkins, 32, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

Crashes

Betty Watkins, 21, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:15 a.m.

Watkins was stopped at the intersection of Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue. A semi was turning left onto Russell Road and did not have enough room to make the turn, so Watkins backed up and struck Lisa Renee Heaton, 56, of Sidney, who was behind her in the lane.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

