Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-1:59 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 12000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.
-1:09 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.
-10:05 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 8000 block of North Street.
-7:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
WEDNESDAY
-9:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 20000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Center.
-3:09 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
Village log
THURSDAY
-2:57 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of East Main Street and Commerce Drive.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-12:08 a.m. to 1:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
WEDNESDAY
-4:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell