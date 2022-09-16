Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:59 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 12000 block of state Route 29 in Anna.

-1:09 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-10:05 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 8000 block of North Street.

-7:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 4000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

WEDNESDAY

-9:31 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 20000 block of Wise Road in Jackson Center.

-3:09 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:57 p.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of East Main Street and Commerce Drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:08 a.m. to 1:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

