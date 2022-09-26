Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:53 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 16000 block of Heiland Kies Road.

SATURDAY

-3:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 19000 block of Kentner Road in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-9:04 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Black Fox Trail in Piqua.

-6:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 5000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-6:11 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of McCartyville Road and state Route 29.

THURSDAY

-5:12 p.m.: criminal damaging. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the 3000 block of West Mason Road.

-4:37 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage at mile marker 96 on Interstate 75.

Village log

SUNDAY

-12:32 a.m.: intoxicated person. Fort Loramie Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 10 block of South Main Street.

SATURDAY

-3:19 p.m.: vandalism. Jackson Center Police responded to vandalism in the 500 block of Davis Street.

-1:07 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 500 block of North Main Street.

-8:59 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-3:42 p.m.: scam. Anna Police received a scam report in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:12 p.m.

Karissa Nikoal Miller, 20, of Wapakoneta, was traveling westbound on Botkins Road when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, then traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a mailbox and a tree.

Kaylee Nichole Cotterman, 17, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yield from a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:13 a.m.

Cotterman was northbound on Hardin Wapakoneta Road and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection with Fort Loramie Swanders Road. Andrew James Steinke, 34, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Fort Loramie Swanders Road when Cotterman failed to yield and struck Steinke.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-7:23 to 10:43 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-3:21 to 9:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-6:31 a.m. to 7:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-9:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell