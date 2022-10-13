Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:39 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

TUESDAY

-8:28 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Miami River Road.

-5:23 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the area of Amsterdam and Lucas Geib roads.

Village log

TUESDAY

-7:38 p.m.: prowlers. Jackson Center Police responded to prowlers in the 800 block of South Main Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:28 a.m. to 1:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-3:08 to 8:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-4:43 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell