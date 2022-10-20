Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-9:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East Clay Street.

-8:43 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-8:16 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Viking Court.

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:31 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-5:05 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-2:09 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-2:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-9:32 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-8:12 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:47 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Rebecca Nicole Blackburn, 34, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

Kathy Lee Maxwell, 71, of Sidney, was stopped at the intersection of Kossuth Street and North Miami Avenue when Blackburn turned westbound onto Kossuth Street, striking Maxwell.

• Shannon Palmer, 37, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:14 p.m.

Bruce Wilson, 61, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Fourth Avenue. Palmer was stopped at the stop sign on Countryside Lane when she failed to yield to Wilson and turned left in front of him, causing Wilson to strike Palmer.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-5:01 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-3:07 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-1:13 to 9:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-3:10 to 9:02 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

-7:22 a.m. to 8:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

MONDAY

-3:42 a.m. to 11:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

-10:56 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Oct. 16

-4:13 to 11:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:08 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

Oct. 15

-12:15 a.m. to 11:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-8:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Oct. 14

-2:54 a.m. to 9:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

-2:08 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Oct. 13

-10:32 a.m. to 8:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-1:33 to 7:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

