Police log

THURSDAY

-8:55 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of East Robinwood Street and North Main Avenue.

-7:58 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the area of Brooklyn Avenue and East Court Street.

-7:52 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Plum Ridge Trail.

-6:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-5:26 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

-3:10 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of Oak Avenue.

-12:40 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of Maywood Place.

-12:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

Crashes

Brandi Nicole Roth, 39, of Quincy, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Roth attempted to turn left into a driveway on Michigan Street and turned into the path of Carolyn J. Stock-Massingale, 40, of Sidney, who was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street, causing a collision.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell