Police log

THURSDAY

-8:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-6:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-4:28 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of East Water Street.

-4:16 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

-3:40 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:36 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:37 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-12:40 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-12:58 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Carey Street.

Crashes

James E. Mosier, 62, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Thursday at 1:33 p.m.

Mosier was traveling eastbound on West Court Street when he drove over the curb and and hit the guard rail causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

• Kimberly Sue Hooker, 56, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 8:59 a.m.

Hooker was driving a school bus for Fairlawn Local Schools traveling eastbound on Mound Street when she side-swiped a parked car owned by Mary L. Leffel, of Sidney, causing damage to the driver’s side rear view mirror and bumper.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

