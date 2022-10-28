Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:41 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 8000 block of state Route 47.

-9:56 a.m.: scam. Personnel received a scam report in the 5000 block of Cardo Road.

WEDNESDAY

-3:57 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

Village log

THURSDAY

-6:21 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 100 block of Island Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-4:48 p.m.: crash. Anna personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 98 on Interstate 75/

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:57 p.m.

Jeremy Michael Schuyler, 44, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue and braked to make a left-hand turn into a pull-off area. Patricia L. Hundley, 59, of Sidney, was behind him and swerved left of center to avoid striking the rear of Schuyler’s vehicle. Hundley struck Schuyler’s vehicle on the driver’s side as Schuyler began to make the left-hand turn.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:45 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to a house fire in the 6000 block of Palestine St.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

