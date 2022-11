Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:10 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of Amsterdam Road.

-12:58 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-11:05 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 13000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-11:31 to 11:50 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-8:36 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

