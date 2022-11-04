Police log

FRIDAY

-4:31 a.m.: crime in progress. Brandon Carl Lee Vanhook, 30, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

THURSDAY

-11:10 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Taft Street.

-10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Leslie Lane.

-8:40 p.m.: crime in progress. Kirk D. Laug, 63, of Piqua, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-7:19 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-6:37 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-5 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:30 p.m.: warrant. Colten James Hanna, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:21 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police department on West Court Street.

-10:56 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the area of Amherst and Evergreen drives.

-9:31 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:45 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of East Court Street.

Crashes

Phillip Matthew Beck, 19, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:39 p.m.

Beck was in the right lane of North West Avenue and turned left onto West North Street. As he was turning, he lost control, leaving the right side of the roadway and striking a tree. He pulled back onto the roadway and parked the vehicle. He was not at the scene when police arrived but he showed up a short time later.

Beck took a breathalyzer test which revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol with a value of .188.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

