Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:40 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 3000 block of Leatherwood Creek Road.

-11:37 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:19 a.m.: theft. Jackson Center Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Pike Street.

Crashes

Abby Nicole Lamm, 16, of Minster, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 27 at 3:11 p.m.

Carolyn Nicole Bonner, 22, of Arcanum, was traveling northwest bound on state Route 29 and Lamm was behind her. Bonner slowed down for stopped traffic when Lamm rear-ended Bonner.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-9:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-4:05 to 11:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

