Police log

THURSDAY

-7:31 p.m.: summons. Kevin Lewis Block, 62, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-7:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of North Vandemark Road.

-6:22 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of South Pomeroy Avenue and Railroad Street.

-6:14 p.m.: summons. Samantha Lynn Harshbarger, 26, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for assault.

-5:31 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:25 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of South Ohio Avenue and Bay Street.

-3:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-3:05 p.m.: summons. Lathan Javarr Ragland, 33, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

-2:46 p.m.: warrant. Marcus Anthony Fair, 37, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:27 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 700 block of Dingman Street.

-8:52 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of Piper Street.

-12 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Broadway Avenue and East Robinwood Street.

Crashes

Kevin Block, 62, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:04 p.m.

Samantha Edwards, 22, of Sidney, was stopped in traffic traveling westbound on East North Street and Block was behind her. Block failed to stop and rear-ended Edwards. According to the crash report, Block was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol but refused a test.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 3:18 p.m.

Kristin G. Roth, 37, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue and stopped at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and state Route 47 when a car driven by an unknown driver rear-ended her. According to Roth, the male driver got out and approached her, holding a piece of his car, and said that his car was the only car that was damaged. Then he did a u-turn and left the area. Roth said the vehicle was a black BMW.

• Courtney Louise Vestal, 24, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:03 p.m.

Vestal was traveling westbound on Michigan Street when she veered into the left turn lane and continued straight, striking a concrete divider. Vestal was taken to Wilson Health by Sidney EMS with possible injuries, and her condition on the crash report was marked as having an illness.

• Danielle Lynn Keeton, 29, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 1:50 p.m.

Charles Richard Kirkpatrick, 62, of Lewistown, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and entered the intersection with the on-ramp onto Interstate 75 southbound. Keeton turned left to go onto the Interstate 75 on-ramp when she was t-boned by Kirkpatrick. Both parties said the traffic light was yellow when the crash occurred and Keeton said she thought Kirkpatrick was going to stop.

• Matthew J. Cotterman, 38, of Sidney, and Calvin Franklin Cooley, 54, of Sidney, were cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:28 p.m.

Cotterman was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and Cooley was behind him. Cooley began to enter the left turn only lane to pass Cotterman and Cotterman swerved into Cooley’s path, causing a collision. Both drivers and an independent witness said the crash was a result of road rage.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:30 to 6:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-4:12 to 8:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-7:31 a.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

