Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:37 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-7:38 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 3000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-2:36 a.m.: prowlers. Deputies responded to prowlers in the 14000 block of Woodlawn Drive.

MONDAY

-4:10 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Kuther Road.

-3:13 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Pasco Montra Road.

-2:15 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 9000 block of County Road 25A.

-1:46 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of state Route 65 in Maplewood.

-11:21 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

-7:57 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 17000 block of Kirkwood Road.

-6:46 a.m.: property damage. Botkins Police and deputies responded to property damage in the 17000 block of South Main Street.

SUNDAY

-4:08 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the area of Pasco Montra Road.

Village log

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:52 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

-10 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:12 a.m. to 5:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-4:07 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-11:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

-7:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

