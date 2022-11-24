Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:24 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 100 block of Woodhaven Drive.

MONDAY

-9:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. Personnel responded to criminal damaging in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

-9:01 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 12000 block of East Lockington Road.

-7:51 p.m.: suspicious person. Personnel responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-5:56 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-4:47 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Michigan Street and South Kuther Road.

-4:26 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 3000 block of River Road.

Crashes

Leo J. Schappacher, 64, of Greenfield, was cited with tail lights and illumination of the rear license plate after a four-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 at 7:56 p.m.

Schappacher was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane driving a pick-up truck with a flatbed trailer attached. Aaron David Ream, 31, of Harrod, was behind him driving a semi-truck. Ream struck Schappacher’s trailer, causing Schappacher to jackknife into the left lane. Jacob Daniel Brown, 23, of Troy, was traveling in the left lane and struck the side of Schappacher’s vehicle, causing both of them to go off the left side of the roadway. Schappacher struck the guardrail, overturned and struck the median cable barrier. Mitchell Steven Grube, 28, of Defiance, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane and was struck by debris from the crash.

Leo Schappacher and his passenger, Leo J. Schappacher Jr., 30, of Greenfield, were taken to Lima Health by Anna EMS with suspected minor injuries. Jacob Brown and his passenger, Nicole Marie Brown, 54, of Troy, were taken to Wilson Health by the Sidney Fire Department with suspected minor injuries.

• Doris L. Abbott, 50, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 16 at 1:26 p.m.

Connie Ann Imwalle, 47, of Fort Loramie, was traveling southbound on state Route 66. Abbott was traveling southbound on Rangeline Road. Abbott failed to yield at the stop sign and struck Imwalle.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-9:37 a.m. to 2:41 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-3 to 11:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-8:16 to 8:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

