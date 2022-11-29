Police log

MONDAY

-9:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Broadway Avenue and Elm Street.

-9 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

-7:20 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-7:09 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft at the police department on West Court Street.

-6:18 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:01 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-5:52 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

-5:01 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to public indecency in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:42 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-3:42 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-3:37 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-1:28 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 100 block of North Highland Avenue.

-10:05 a.m.: death or dead on arrival. Police responded to a death or dead on arrival in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-10:03 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Park Street.

-9:04 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-9 a.m.: warrant. Anisha Annette Hudson, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

William Franklin Berry, 51, of South Bloomfield, was cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:47 p.m.

Berry was traveling northbound in the right lane on North Main Avenue and Shane Mitchell Craft, 33, of Sidney, was traveling in the left lane. Berry attempted to turn westbound onto Washington Street in front of Craft, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:16 to 3:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-8:40 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Nov. 27

-12:17 a.m. to 8:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 17 calls.

-10:25 a.m. to 9:02 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Nov. 26

-12 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-7:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Nov. 25

-7:55 a.m. to 8:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-3:13 to 4:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Nov. 24

-3:17 a.m. to 11:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

-8:16 a.m. to 1:28 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Nov. 23

-5:02 a.m. to 8:42 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-2:29 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Nov. 22

-7:48 a.m. to 11:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-7:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell